Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $144.01 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

