Zacks: Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.76.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $380.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

