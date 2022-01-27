Zacks: Analysts Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.73. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $102.46. 39,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,150. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

