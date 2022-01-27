Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

RC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $795,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 145.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

