Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

NYSE SWK traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.67. 1,206,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,767. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.