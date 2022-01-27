Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

