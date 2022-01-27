Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $225.04 on Monday. Workday has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,500.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Workday by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $7,901,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

