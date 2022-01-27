Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $604.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.63 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

NYSE AVB traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 971,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

