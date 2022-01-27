Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. 16,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after buying an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after buying an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

