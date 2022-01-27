Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mattel.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

