Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.