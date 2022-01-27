Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WOW traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 601,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

