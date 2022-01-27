Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,002,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,635,000 after purchasing an additional 194,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,538. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

