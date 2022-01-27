Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE FPI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.79. 562,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,333. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.