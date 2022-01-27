Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.62). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 333,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 57.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

