Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.24.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.