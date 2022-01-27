Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $30.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.94 billion and the highest is $32.01 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.56 billion to $126.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.62 billion to $136.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,530,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

