Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingClub by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LendingClub by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 563,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

