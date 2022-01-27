Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $87.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.66 million to $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 65,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.