Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $3.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NXPI traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.96. 3,784,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $159.80 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

