Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

