Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

