Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KMDA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

