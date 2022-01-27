Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Strong Sell

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

