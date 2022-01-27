Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of CM opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

