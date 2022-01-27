Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.31.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

