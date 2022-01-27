Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

