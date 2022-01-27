Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.24. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

