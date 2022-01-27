Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

