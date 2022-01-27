Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Zachariah Serber Sells 21,730 Shares

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Zymergen Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $64,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

