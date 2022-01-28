-$0.02 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.