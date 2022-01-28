-$0.02 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

