$0.04 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 61,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,189 shares of company stock worth $562,769. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

