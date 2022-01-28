-$0.07 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,603,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 728,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,890. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

