-$0.11 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

GWRE traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 491,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,320,000 after acquiring an additional 392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

