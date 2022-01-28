-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.