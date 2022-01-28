-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.12. LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. 240,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.38.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.