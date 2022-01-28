$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

