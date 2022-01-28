$0.22 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NGL opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.