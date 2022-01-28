$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,388. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

