$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

NYSE KTB opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

