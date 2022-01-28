$0.89 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

