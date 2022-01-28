-$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.37). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 660,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

