$1.63 EPS Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,400. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

