10,288 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.72 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.