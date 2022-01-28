12,465 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period.

SMB stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

