12,465 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period.

SMB stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

