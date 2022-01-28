15,029 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

