1,519 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

