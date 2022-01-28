$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.07 million to $176.30 million. Lovesac posted sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $66,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

