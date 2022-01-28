17,784 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $716.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

