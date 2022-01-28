1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

1847 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

